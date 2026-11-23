Six months after the death of a 16-year-old girl in Blagoevgrad, her family continues to demand answers. The girl died after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building, while the initial forensic medical examination described multiple injuries, some of which may have been sustained before the fall.

Her father, Stoyne Stoynev, told bTV that, in his view, the expert examination confirmed the family's suspicions.

“It was confirmed that Ivana was free of alcohol and drugs. It was confirmed that she had been beaten. It was confirmed that she had been beaten upstairs in the apartment,” Stoynev said.

According to him, a mark from a cigarette that had been stubbed out, a bite mark and other injuries sustained before her death were found on her body. DNA samples were also taken, and her relatives are seeking more information about them.

Father casts doubt on the initial version

Stoynev also claims that the expert examination contains evidence of severe sexual violence. He casts doubt on the suicide theory and suggests that what happened in the apartment may have been covered up.

“After that, she was either thrown out or taken downstairs and placed there to stage a fall,” the father said.

This is Stoyne Stoynev's version, not a fact established by the investigation. The final conclusions about the causes and circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be drawn as part of the investigation.

In previous information on the case, the prosecution service declined to comment on the expert examination in the family's possession, stating that it was not the only one being conducted as part of the investigation. The relatives, however, claim that they are not receiving official explanations about the progress of the proceedings and insist that the case be fully clarified.

Silent vigil outside the Courthouse

Relatives, friends and members of the public will gather for a silent vigil outside the Courthouse in Blagoevgrad. The initiative is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is dedicated to the memory of the girl, as well as to the call for greater clarity about the case.

Stoyne Stoynev urged people to join the vigil and show support for children who have become victims of violence.

“This must stop. It is killing Bulgaria's children. And this system must stop raising and tolerating murderers,” he said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg