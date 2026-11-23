Residents of Varna’s central Odessos district report ongoing acts of vandalism and aggressive behavior by a group of minors since the summer. According to them, the youths are mostly boys between the ages of 15 and 17 and are harassing people in the area, as well as students at a nearby school.

According to Nikoleta Tsarigradska, children’s swings and playgrounds, a football goal, stone arches and benches have been damaged. She says that after the football goal was broken, an adult man fell onto the pitch while he was there with his child and cut his elbow on the metal parts.

“They throw firecrackers at the feet of people walking their dogs, as well as at the feet of young girls,” Tsarigradska said. According to her, multiple reports have been filed via the 112 emergency number, but the situation has not changed after patrols visited the area.

Firecrackers Near the School Playgrounds

The principal of Petko Rachev Slaveykov Primary School, Kremena Georgieva, has also received reports of physical and verbal aggression against students. According to her, firecrackers have been thrown towards the school’s sports grounds during classes.

Because of the danger to the children, Georgieva has banned outdoor physical education and sports classes during the hours of darkness. She has sent two reports to the First District Police Department in Varna.

According to the principal, the district police department informed her of a specialized police operation in the area. “A police car will patrol the area frequently,” Georgieva said. An increased presence of uniformed and plainclothes officers is also planned in order to identify the individuals named in the reports.

Residents fear that if the incidents are stopped in one place, they may move to a neighboring district. At present, there is no public information about charges being filed or minors being detained.

Sources: nova.bg