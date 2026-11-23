Investigative journalist Todor Stefanov claims that an officer from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, who is a relative of the father of one of the boys involved, advised the 14-year-old what to say in order to avoid charges. This was stated on the air of “Zdravey, Bulgaria”.

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Stefanov said he had a video recording and a chat that he believed supported his claims. According to him, they concern a boy who was among those involved in the acts against a 15-year-old girl in an apartment in Sofia.

What has been confirmed in the case

\r \r “There is a great deal of information that I received from them, and it must be verified by the competent authorities,” Stefanov said.\r \r\r \r

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has already charged three underage boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, with sexual acts involving a 15-year-old girl. According to the prosecutor's office, the act was committed in an apartment in Sofia on the night of October 31 to November 1.

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The three accused have been detained for up to 48 hours. The prosecutor's office is expected to submit a request to the court for a permanent detention measure. The investigation was initially opened by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, and was subsequently assigned to an investigator from the Investigation Department at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office because of the age of the accused.

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The prosecutor's office also said that on the night of the incident, a police patrol was sent to the address following a report of loud music and noise. The officers saw the injured girl in an inadequate condition, as well as one adult in the residence. According to the prosecutor's office, the police warned them to observe public order and left.

Allegations about the police's actions

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According to Todor Stefanov, the team did not enter the apartment, establish how many people were inside or check whether anyone had been injured. The journalist said he had a video recording of the patrol's arrival at around 20:47, while according to his information, the assault took place at around 22:00.

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Stefanov also claims that the case is more extensive than the information already known. He spoke of reports about other girls who had suffered harm in various situations, as well as previous acts of aggression among some of the youths. These claims have not been confirmed by the prosecutor's office or the police.

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Video recordings, conversations and other materials are also being examined in the case. The prosecutor's office has ordered the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime to take down the videos of the act and restrict their distribution. Until the investigation is completed, all claims about additional participants, a cover-up or unlawful actions by Interior Ministry officers remain subject to verification.

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Sources: nova.bg, eurocom.bg

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