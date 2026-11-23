Nine people have been detained in a police operation in Sofia targeting the alleged issuance of fake TELK decisions. The operation is being carried out at one of the capital’s hospitals.

Doctors and intermediaries are among those detained, BNR reports. Their names have not been disclosed so far, nor have details been provided about the specific charges.

People who used fake TELK decisions are also expected to be detained as part of the operation. It has not been reported how many they are or what action will be taken against them.

The investigation is ongoing. Until its conclusion, those detained are considered innocent.

Sources: bntnews.bg