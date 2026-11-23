Nikolay Popov, the father of Siyana, who was killed in a road accident, has called on the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime and the prosecution service to review the work of Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov and the experts with whom he prepared automotive technical reports. In an interview with Nova TV, Popov said he had serious suspicions of corruption and urged investigators to establish whether pressure had been exerted on experts and whether specific interests lay behind the controversial conclusions.

He cited as examples the case concerning the accident in which his daughter was killed, the crash involving Lyutvi Mestan, and the case involving Dzhenko Bakalov. Popov also challenged the conclusions in the case concerning Siyana, including the determination of the point of impact. According to him, the car in which the girl was travelling was moving on the right side of its direction of travel and was partially on the shoulder. He said that determining the collision point differently could affect the assessment of the truck driver's liability.

Dispute over the road markings and the coefficient of friction

In the studio, Popov showed two frames from a report on the crash involving Lyutvi Mestan. One showed road markings, while they were absent in the other. According to him, the stop line had been painted after the accident. He called on the Regional Road Administration in Kardzhali to say when and on whose orders it had been laid.

Popov also questioned the coefficient of friction used in the expert report. He pointed to a value of 0.7 for a vehicle manufactured in 2001 and compared it with higher values that, according to him, Karapetkov had cited in one of his textbooks.

Expert describes different conclusions

Automotive technical expert Hristo Uzunov said that a new expert report had been prepared in one of the cases, and that its findings differed substantially from the initial ones. According to him, the court relied on the new conclusion when ruling at first instance.

Uzunov also described a case first heard by the District Court in Dobrich and subsequently by the Court of Appeal in Varna. He said that the defendant had been acquitted at first instance on the basis of an expert report prepared by Karapetkov, while at the second instance a five-member expert panel had been appointed, in which he also took part.

„Before the five-member expert report was prepared, the professor summoned me to tell me to follow the conclusions of the previous expert report,“ Uzunov said.

The expert clarified that the conversation had proceeded calmly, but that he had not followed what he was told. According to him, the five-member expert report reached a different conclusion, the Court of Appeal found the driver guilty, and the Supreme Court of Cassation upheld the sentence. Uzunov added that after the incident Karapetkov had taken steps to have him removed from the list of court-appointed experts and had sent him a notarised notice to stop using their jointly authored academic works.

Search and temporary detention

Karapetkov’s name was also linked to the case concerning Siyana’s death. In February 2026, the District Court in Pleven upheld his recusal as an expert and appointed a new three-member expert panel following a dispute with Nikolay Popov.

On 20 November, the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime searched Karapetkov’s home in Sliven as part of pre-trial proceedings. He was temporarily detained during the procedural actions and was released after they were completed. No details have been publicly announced about the subject of the proceedings, and it has not been confirmed that charges have been brought against him. Karapetkov subsequently said that his lawyers had not allowed him to comment and that the operation was aimed at removing him from another investigation.

Popov also said that the contacts between Karapetkov and the lawyer of defendant Yavor Notev should be examined, as should the circle of experts with whom the professor had worked. He said that he had filed reports concerning threats, surveillance and harassment. No information about the results of the search or about charges being brought was disclosed in the interview.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, euronews.bg, darik.bg