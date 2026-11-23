The grave of 14-year-old Filip at the “Malashevtsi” cemetery has also been vandalized. The vase and the small chapel where his relatives light candles have disappeared, the Angels on the Road association reported. No information has been provided about the perpetrator or the motive.

The organization is calling on the management of the cemetery to explain how the act of vandalism occurred and what measures will be taken to identify those responsible.

“I don’t know who did it. I don’t know what the motive was,” the Angels on the Road association wrote.

The association described what happened as an act of disrespect toward the child’s memory and his family’s grief.

The case comes after a report of vandalism at the grave of 12-year-old Siyana. On November 22, her father, Nikolay Popov, said that a double gravestone weighing more than 500 kilograms had been overturned, and expressed suspicion that this had been done deliberately. His claim has not been confirmed by the cited sources.

Both children died in road accidents. Filip died in 2023 in a crash on Sofia’s “Gurko” Street, and the case concerning his death is still being heard by the Sofia City Court.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, telegraph.bg, 168chasa.bg