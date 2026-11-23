Eleven people have been detained in a special operation against fake TELK decisions. They include four doctors, five intermediaries and two people who are alleged to have been in possession of fake decisions. The operation is being carried out in Sofia, Razgrad and the Vratsa region, in the area of Mezdra, NOVA reported.

The operation is linked to information about large-scale abuses that caused the state budget to lose substantial sums. One of the locations where action is being taken is First City Hospital in Sofia.

So far, the names of those detained have not been disclosed, nor have the specific amounts allegedly incurred as damages been announced. It has also not been specified whether charges will be brought against all those detained.

Further details are expected about the progress of the operation and the subsequent procedural actions.

Sources: nova.bg