A total of four girls and nine boys were in an apartment in Sofia on the night of October 31 and November 1, when the assault against a minor girl was committed. At present, the police have information about indecent acts against only one of the girls, Sofia Directorate of Interior director Nikolay Peltekov said.

“At present, the police have information about indecent acts against only one of them,” Nikolay Peltekov said.

The report was filed on November 17 at the First District Police Department. The following day, pre-trial proceedings were initiated. Within 24 hours, Sofia Directorate of Interior officers questioned seven witnesses, including the injured girl, while an expert examination was prepared based on the video footage.

After the materials were reported to the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office and the investigation was assigned to the Investigation Service, four people were detained – three minors and one adult Bulgarian citizen. The three minor boys were charged, and the measure of remand “detention in custody” was imposed on them. The information released by the Sofia Directorate of Interior does not state that the adult detainee has been charged.

A gas pistol and a phone were seized

During additional operational and investigative activities, the police located and seized the gas pistol with which one of the boys shot at the girl in a video clip circulated online. The phone of one of the suspects was also found; it had subsequently been pawned at a pawnshop. The two items are to be handed over to the investigators.

The Sofia Directorate of Interior expects additional recordings to be reviewed in order to establish whether there are other victims. While working with witnesses, the parents of the injured girl and other individuals, two more cases involving victims were identified, one of them dating back to September 21. The police are not disclosing details about them in order to protect their identities.

The police patrol is also being investigated

The Sofia Directorate of Interior is reviewing the actions of the patrol that visited the apartment following an initial report of a disturbance of the nighttime quiet. According to the directorate, the police officers conducted an inspection and warned those present not to disturb public order, after which they left the address.

The review must establish whether the officers fulfilled their official duties or committed violations. The Sofia Directorate of Interior said that after the investigation was initiated, the police cannot independently take additional investigative actions unless they are assigned to do so by a prosecutor or an investigator.

According to the directorate, those present had consumed a significant amount of alcohol. At present, there is no information indicating the use of psychoactive substances or their forcible placement in the drinks. The Sofia Directorate of Interior also said that no criminal police officer had been found to have exerted pressure in connection with the case.

Sources: focus-news.net