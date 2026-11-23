The Smolyan District Court imposed the measure “detention in custody” on Kirill Penchev, who is accused of murdering Boyko Mladenov in the village of Kochani, Nedelino Municipality. The decision was reached after Penchev once again failed to appear at the scheduled hearing in the case.

Instead, he sent uncertified documents claiming that he was receiving treatment in a hospital. It was established in the courtroom that forged documents and documents containing false information had been used to justify his absence from hearings in September and October. Because the defendant also failed to appear at the latest hearing, the trial did not begin.

“The defendant has used forged documents and documents containing false information, and by failing to appear he is trying to evade criminal prosecution,” said Smolyan District Prosecutor Nedko Simov. ([]())

The charges are murder and making a death threat

Kirill Penchev is charged with the intentional murder of Boyko Mladenov and with threatening the victim’s wife with murder. According to the indictment, in March 2024, Penchev inflicted a series of fatal axe blows to Mladenov’s head.

Mladenov suffered severe traumatic brain injury, including fractures of the skull bones, hemorrhaging and cerebral edema. He died in hospital. Minutes after the attack, Penchev threatened his wife, saying that he would chop her up.

The next hearing is in December

The Smolyan District Court’s ruling ordering detention in custody may be appealed and challenged within seven days. The trial over Boyko Mladenov’s murder has been postponed until December 14.

Sources: bta.bg