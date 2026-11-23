An official from the Hisarya municipality has been charged with an offence committed in office over the adjustment of household waste fees owed by various legal entities. According to the prosecution, the actions were carried out from the beginning of 2020 until the end of 2025, with the charge concerning abuse of authority and significant adverse consequences.

Searches and seizures have been carried out as part of the pre-trial proceedings. Documents have been seized, witnesses have been questioned and a large volume of information relevant to the investigation has been added to the case.

The accused is free on bail

“Investigative actions are being carried out as part of the pre-trial proceedings,” the prosecution said.

The official has been subject to the preventive measure of “bail” in the amount of €1,500. The prosecution has not disclosed the amount of the alleged damages, nor the names of the legal entities whose liabilities were adjusted.

The investigation is ongoing. At this stage, this concerns charges that have been brought, while the accused’s guilt can be established only by a final and enforceable conviction.

Sources: dariknews.bg