Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with unlawfully taking a car, disobeying police signals and causing a road accident. The incident took place on November 22 in Sofia, the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the charges, the man took a Fiat passenger car. While he was driving it, police officers gave him audible and visual signals to stop, but he failed to comply with their orders. A chase followed, ending in a collision between the car and a police patrol vehicle.

After the accident, the accused fled on foot but was arrested. A field drug test returned a positive result for narcotic substances. The man provided a blood sample at a hospital, and the result of the test is still pending.

The prosecutor’s office said that the accused had been convicted multiple times in Bulgaria and abroad. Some of his previous convictions were for theft and unlawfully taking motor vehicles.

“Given the risk that he may commit a crime, the accused has been detained for up to 72 hours,” the prosecutor’s office said. A request will be submitted to the court for a permanent measure of remand in custody.

Sources: dariknews.bg