A total of €108,746 is missing from the reported turnover of gaming machines at two gambling halls in Berkovitsa. The chain’s manager reported the shortfall, which was identified during a monthly audit of the two venues.

According to the manager, the amount had not been included in the monthly report submitted shortly earlier by the 39-year-old manager of the halls. On November 23, she said she was leaving her job and going to Sofia, after which she stopped answering phone calls.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana said that “in recent years, there has been no similar case of money disappearing from gambling halls in the region.”

At this stage, there is no information that charges have been brought. The investigation must establish the reasons for the identified shortfall and the circumstances surrounding the reports of the two venues.