Five minors have been detained following a brawl between two groups of teenagers in Plovdiv. The boys are 15 and 16 years old and were detained for hooliganism, bTV News reported.

The signal was reported to emergency number 112 at around 10:40 a.m. According to initial information, the conflict broke out outside a fast-food restaurant on „Gladstone“ Street. A group of five teenagers got into a physical altercation with six other boys of the same age.

Officers from the Second District Police Department established the identities of all participants. The information on the case stated: „There were no seriously injured individuals.“

Police established that the reason for the brawl was a previous feud between two members of the groups. There is no information that the conflict was related to football allegiances.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. No further details have been reported about the underage participants or the subsequent measures taken against them.