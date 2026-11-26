Eight people from Haskovo have been detained for 72 hours at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. They include five municipal councillors and three representatives of private companies, who have been charged with participating in a criminal organisation established with the aim of defrauding funds from the budget of the European Union.

The investigation covers the period from 2021 until the time of the operation. According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the actions of those charged may have caused damage exceeding €70 million. The case concerns procedures related to several projects for which Haskovo Municipality is the beneficiary.

Searches at the municipality and private companies

As part of the operation, searches were carried out at the municipal building, the homes of those detained and company premises. Gold coins, €135,000 and US$9,000 in cash were seized. Investigators also seized documents, mobile phones and computers.

The projects were financed by the European Regional Development Fund and the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The areas concerned include procedures for construction activities within the municipality, including the construction of a home for elderly people and an arts centre, as well as the installation of systems for generating energy from renewable sources.

According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, municipal councillors participated in initiating the procedures, while the contracts were subsequently awarded to companies whose management or representation involved the same individuals or other company representatives connected to them.

Court to decide on the measures of restraint

Those charged are Daniel Gargov, Georgi Georgiev, Tsveti Lalov, Delyan Delchev, Petar Nikolov, Tencho Lilyanov, Velichko Minev and Delcho Pehlivanov. Seven of those under investigation have been taken to Sofia, while Velichko Minev has been admitted to a hospital in Haskovo.

The Sofia City Court is expected to consider their measures of restraint in the late afternoon. The investigation is continuing with the support of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the Commission for Counteracting Corruption.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office emphasises that all affected persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a final conviction.

Sources: bntnews.bg