The 24-year-old Bulgarian citizen who disappeared in the Kato Nevrokopi area of northern Greece was murdered. His 50-year-old employer has confessed to the crime, Greek public broadcaster ERT reports, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

The Bulgarian man arrived in the area on Friday to meet his employer, who owed him money. On Saturday, his phone was switched off and all trace of him was lost. The van he had travelled to Greece in was found near Kato Nevrokopi. According to the information published, the man often travelled to the area for short-term work commitments.

The employer has been detained

According to Greek media, the employer confessed to killing the Bulgarian man because of personal disputes. It is also claimed that a 23-year-old man helped hide the body. The information about the investigation comes from Greek media, and the guilt of the two men must be established through legal proceedings.

Teams from the police directorate in Drama and the police station in Kato Nevrokopi took part in the search. Trained dogs were also involved in the operation. Greek media report that the 50-year-old man pointed out to investigators the place where the body had been hidden.

Relatives initially did not believe he was dead

Speaking on bTV, relatives of the missing man said they believed he was alive and being held somewhere. Yulian Gerasimov said that the employer and the Bulgarian man had been very close and that the Greek citizen had been the godfather of one of the missing man’s children.

„We have now been told that they released him because he had nothing to do with this,“ Yulian Gerasimov said.

This was the position of the relatives before ERT reported the employer’s confession. The investigation in Greece is continuing, with the final circumstances surrounding the death and the responsibility of those detained yet to be established by the competent authorities.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, cdn.skai.gr