One person was killed and two others were injured in a serious crash in Razgrad. The accident was reported around midnight on November 26, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad said.

The incident occurred on “Zheravna” Street. According to police, the driver of a passenger car lost control, veered off the road to the right and successively hit a roadside tree, an “Overgas” gas distribution box and a concrete pole belonging to “Energo-Pro”.

The 22-year-old driver from Razgrad died at the scene. He held a Belgian driving licence. An autopsy is to be carried out.

Two passengers were injured

An 18-year-old man from Razgrad who was travelling in the front passenger seat was seriously injured. He was taken to Razgrad Hospital with fractures of the pelvis, a vertebra and his left leg, as well as a damaged lung. His condition is life-threatening.

The other passenger, also 18, is from Isperih. He suffered a laceration to his left knee and a concussion, but his life is not in danger.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case. The causes and circumstances surrounding the crash are being clarified as part of the investigation.

Seven traffic tickets since September

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad also said that the deceased driver had been repeatedly sanctioned for risky driving in urban areas. From September 2026 until the crash, he had been issued seven traffic tickets, including for violations related to the maximum permitted speed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg