A report of an explosive device being planted was received at the Varna Municipality building at around 9:00 a.m. Police are conducting an inspection, and so far there is no information confirming the threat.

“At this time, there is no information confirming the report,” the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said. No explosive device or suspicious object has been reported found. The inspection is ongoing.

The report was received shortly before a briefing by Blagomir Kotsev scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the municipal building. The meeting was related to the decision of the Administrative Court in Varna regarding the case of the early termination of his term in office. At this stage, there is no official information on when the briefing will be held.

Similar reports have been made before

This is not the first bomb threat reported at the municipal building in recent months. On October 5, a similar report interrupted administrative services for nearly two hours. The employees and visitors were evacuated, and counter services resumed at around 11:00 a.m. after the inspection was completed, Radio Varna reported.

On November 3, reports of explosive devices were received at Varna Municipality, the National Revenue Agency and other institutions in the city. The inspections at the time found no suspicious objects and no actual threat was confirmed.

Sources: novavarna.net, bnrnews.bg