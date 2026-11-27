The Sofia District Court remanded one of the two 19-year-old defendants in custody in the investigation into indecent acts involving a 16-year-old girl in Sofia. The other defendant was placed under house arrest after becoming unwell during the hearing, prompting a medical team to arrive at the scene. The decision was made behind closed doors.

The court found that the case contained sufficient evidence to support a reasonable suspicion that the two had committed the offences for which they had been charged. The evidence includes video recordings and witness interviews, prosecutor Georgi Kodzhanikolov said. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the prosecution, the case involving the 16-year-old girl is separate from the assault of a 15-year-old minor on Halloween night, but the participants were part of the same group. According to information released in connection with the investigation, the new case began to come to light following the investigators’ work on the initial case.

The defence will appeal the detention

The lawyer of the detained defendant, Todor Todorov, described the measure as excessive and said he would appeal it. According to him, his client was not involved in the incident on Halloween night and could be held responsible only for firing a gas pistol.

„The measure imposed is excessive. He was not involved in the Halloween incident,“ Todor Todorov said.

The defence lawyer also said that the group had been joking around with the pistol without realising the danger it posed to the public, and that some of the videos had been recorded on the defendant’s phone, but not by him. These claims form part of his defence and are subject to verification in the course of the investigation.

Five defendants in the investigation

With the two adult defendants and the three minors whom the Sofia City Court remanded in custody, the number of defendants in the investigation has risen to five. The three minors have been charged with indecent acts involving a 15-year-old girl. In the same case, another 19-year-old has been charged with producing pornographic material and hooliganism.

Investigators are also examining the actions of the police patrol that visited the apartment following a report of loud noise. At the address, it was established that the minor was in an unresponsive condition, but no action was taken at the time to initiate pre-trial proceedings. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that an investigation was under way into whether the officers had fully carried out their duties.

The defence is expected to appeal the measure imposed on the detained defendant. The prosecution continues to gather evidence and clarify the role of all persons connected with the cases.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg