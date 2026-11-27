The Plovdiv District Court kept in custody the eight men accused of participating in an organized criminal group involved in illegal archaeological excavations and the unauthorized search for cultural artifacts.

The decision was issued following a request by the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. The defendants are Evgeni Shonov, Ivaylo Manchev, Gazep Durala, Dobromir Ovnarov, Marian Ivanov, Mitko Kamburov, Marin Chernev and Rosen Mazmadzhiev.

According to the charges, the group operated from the spring of 2025 until November 26, 2026, in Plovdiv and elsewhere in the country. It was established for financial gain, with 50-year-old Evgeni Shonov identified as its alleged leader. One of the participants is a police officer in Sofia.

In its statement on the decision, the court said: “All the prerequisites required by law for imposing the most severe remand measure are present.”

What was seized during the operation

The eight men were detained on November 25 during a specialized operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Internal Security Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Searches at various addresses uncovered and led to the seizure of 296 items bearing the characteristics of cultural artifacts, 299 coins, 30 gold pieces of jewelry and 15 metal detectors. Nearly 70,000 euros in cash, as well as other equipment, were also found.

According to the prosecution, the participants had different roles. Some of them surveyed sites with indications of archaeological finds, others carried out the excavations, while a third group sought contacts with collectors to whom the items found could be offered.

The investigation continues

A total of 11 people were detained during the operation by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and the Internal Security Directorate, but charges were brought against eight of them. No charges have been reported against the remaining three.

Witnesses have been questioned as part of the pre-trial proceedings. Expert assessments are yet to be commissioned to establish whether the seized items constitute cultural and historical artifacts and what their value is.

The individuals named are defendants, and their guilt can be established only by a final court judgment.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg