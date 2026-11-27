Between 30 and 40 Bulgarian fans were injured in the attack in Marseille, Todor Batkov Jr. claims. According to him, 15 people with minor injuries were admitted to just one of the hospitals and were subsequently discharged for home treatment. He added that two Bulgarians had been beaten as early as the evening before the match between „Olympique“ and „Levski“.

„To me, this was an attempted murder—premeditated and coordinated,“ Batkov Jr. said on the „Denят ON AIR“ programme. He described what happened not as an attack between the two supporter groups, but as an attack on „Levski“’s VIP section, where the delegation, women, children and players’ relatives were located.

Batkov Jr. called on UEFA to expel „Olympique“ from European competitions. He also criticised the reaction of „Levski“’s management, which, in his view, should have abandoned the match. „Does someone have to die before the management of „Levski“ realises that this is the people’s team?“ he asked.

Several Bulgarians are still in Marseille

According to Batkov Jr., several „Levski“ fans are still in the city. He claims that they have paid for their hotels but are afraid to call a taxi because they do not know where they will be taken. In his view, the greatest responsibility in this situation should be borne by the Bulgarian ambassador to France.

Former MEP Asim Ademov said that the state had responded adequately, but that the French side must provide answers about what happened. According to him, the match should not have started and someone should have decided to postpone or abandon it.

French prosecutors and UEFA investigate

The Marseille prosecutor’s office has launched two investigations following the incidents at the „Vélodrome“ stadium. One concerns aggravated intentional bodily harm committed by „Olympique“ supporters. The second concerns incitement to hatred over Nazi salutes and provocations, with Bulgarian fans being investigated in connection with them.

According to the French authorities, the clashes began around 10 minutes before the start of the match on 26 November 2026, when hundreds of „Olympique“ supporters left the South Stand and headed towards the „Jean Bouin“ stand. UEFA has also launched an investigation through its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

France’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Marie Dumoulin, condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with the injured Bulgarian fans. A protest by „Levski“ supporters was planned outside the embassy in Sofia.

Sources: bgonair.bg