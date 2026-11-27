The Sofia Directorate of the Interior is searching for a man suspected of a fatal stabbing in Sofia. The alert was filed at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of „Shipchenski Prohod“ Boulevard and „Kosta Stoyanov“ Street, near the First District Police Department.

A medical team arrived at the scene and pronounced the 48-year-old man dead. Police are carrying out procedural investigative actions and clarifying the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior confirmed to NOVA: „The perpetrator is currently being sought.“ According to the television channel, investigators are working on the theory that the crime was domestic in nature, and there is no information that the attack was intended to make a public statement.

At present, no official information has been released about the motive, the identity of the wanted man or the relationship between him and the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: darik.bg, nova.bg, mediapool.bg