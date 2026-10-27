„Fanny and Alexander“, one of the most famous works of the Swedish director and screenwriter Ingmar Bergman, will have a new stage life at the National Theater „Ivan Vazov“. The premiere of the performance is scheduled for January 19 and 20, 2027, and the production has been entrusted to the internationally recognized Swedish director Linus Tunström.

Rehearsals have already begun with 15 actors from the National Theater troupe, selected after a casting in February. The performance stars Velislav Pavlov, Radina Kardzhilova, Alexander Tonev, Valentin Ganev, Eva Tepavicharova, Zhoreta Nikolova, Aneta Ivanova, Vasilena Vincenzo, Dimitar Nikolov, Kremena Slavcheva, Nencho Kostov, Stelian Radev, Victoria Koleva, Slavena Kerezova and Evgeni Budinov.

“I am very excited that with the first rehearsal my personal meeting with this incredible cast begins“, commented Linus Tunström. The director defines “Fanny and Alexander“ as a story about family, love, freedom, imagination, theater, power, magic, childhood and fear.

Tunström compares the upcoming months of work to a roller coaster ride in an amusement park, filled with sharp accelerations, steep climbs and sudden turns. "Today we are getting on this train and we will not get off until the premiere," says the director.

“Fanny and Alexander“ follows the life of the Ekdal family in Sweden at the beginning of the 20th century through the eyes of two children, Fanny and Alexander. After the death of their father and the remarriage of their mother, their cozy and imaginative world collides with the strictness and authoritarianism of their new home.

The story is best known from Ingmar Bergman's 1982 film, considered one of the pinnacles of his career. “Fanny and Alexander“ received six Oscar nominations and won four statuettes, including for best foreign language film, cinematography, scenography and costumes.

The playwright and author of the stage adaptation for the production at the National Theater is Armin Kerber, and the translation is by Meglena Bodenska. The scenography is entrusted to Tilo Reuter, the costumes are by Yordan Mihalev, and the music is composed by Richard Borghardt.

For Linus Tunström, Bergman's work is not unknown territory. The Swedish director, winner of the “Thalia“ theater award, directed the Uppsala Stadsteater between 2007 and 2016, and it was there that he staged “Fanny and Alexander“ in 2012. Four years later, the play was also presented at the International Theater Festival in Bogota.

Among his other projects are “Faust“ in Dresden, nominated for participation in the prestigious German Theatertreffen festival, as well as the opera “Tristan and Isolde“ at the Folkoperan in Stockholm.

The new Bulgarian version of “Fanny and Alexander“ will meet the audience for the first time on January 19 and 20, 2027 on the stage of the “Ivan Vazov“ National Theater.