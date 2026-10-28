Erasmus of Rotterdam: Reason, Faith, and Free Will

One of the most famous books of the 16th century begins with an unusual gesture: Folly itself takes the stage and delivers a eulogy for itself. Thus, in 1509, Erasmus of Rotterdam turned satire into a weapon against superstition, hypocrisy, and blind obedience to authority. “Praise of Folly“ remains his most popular work, but behind the irony lies a comprehensive program for man, education, and Christian life.

Erasmus was born in Rotterdam, probably in 1466, although the exact year is a matter of dispute. His birthday is traditionally celebrated on October 27. He died on July 12, 1536 in Basel. His real name was Gerhard Gerhards, and the Latinized form Desiderius Erasmus became a name known throughout Europe.

Education as a Path to Humanity

At the center of his thinking is the belief that man is not complete by nature, but is built through upbringing, learning and practice. Erasmus insisted that children be educated with reasonable and non-violent methods, to study languages, history, literature and moral philosophy. For him, education is not the accumulation of knowledge, but a way for a person to master his passions and become useful to society.

This position is related to his main idea of Christian humanism. Erasmus did not oppose ancient culture to Christianity. On the contrary, he believed that classical authors, good language, and sound interpretation could help to deepen the understanding of the Christian faith.

Return to the Sources

Erasmus applied philological methods to biblical texts. In 1516, he published a Greek text of the New Testament, accompanied by a Latin translation and notes. His work promoted the principle of “to the sources” - to the original languages and early Christian texts, rather than blindly repeating later interpretations.

This approach had implications far beyond academic circles. He showed that established religious formulations could be tested through language, history, and manuscript comparison. However, Erasmus did not use textual criticism to reject Christianity. His goal is to separate the essentials of doctrine from ritualistic display and accumulated controversy.

Free Will and the Controversy with Luther

In 1524, Erasmus published “On Free Will“ in response to Martin Luther, who defended a much more radical view of man's dependence on God's grace. Erasmus admitted that the question was difficult and that the biblical arguments did not lead to a completely unambiguous conclusion. “I take so little pleasure in the assertions that I would readily seek refuge in skepticism,“ he wrote.

This does not mean that Erasmus denies faith. Rather, he warns against self-confident dogmatic conclusions and defends the moral responsibility of man. If people have no freedom, he reasoned, then advice, prohibitions, punishments and praise lose their meaning.

Reform without religious war

Erasmus criticized abuses in the church, but did not support the schism that followed the Reformation. For him, change should be achieved through education, self-criticism and a return to the simplicity of early Christianity, not through persecution and violence.

He defended a moderate tone, dialogue and the search for agreement. It is this position that leaves him alone between the irreconcilable camps of Catholics and Protestants. Nevertheless, his ideas continue to influence European culture, education and the image of a person who thinks independently without giving up his moral responsibility.

Sources: britannica.com, theguardian.com