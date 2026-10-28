Vanya Shtereva turns her love failures into a performance, Mila Robert will help her

Love disappointments, family secrets and difficult personal choices will come to the stage in Vanya Shtereva's first author's performance. “Who Were You“ will premiere on November 18 at 8:00 PM at Sofia Live Club in Sofia.

Shtereva describes the project as a new book, but told live in front of an audience. In it, she will intertwine personal experiences with a sense of humor, sadness and self-irony. “There will be laughter and sadness. As well as a steady dose of self-irony“, the author promises.

The performance has been in preparation for two years. In addition to love and disappointment, Vanya Shtereva will talk about hatred on social networks and the lack of compassion between people. She admits that she is still editing the text because there are many stories and she has to choose those that make sense to the audience.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, the versatile singer defines the production as an autobiographical one-man show. “I haven't finished writing it yet, because there are so many stories“, she says, adding that she tries to look at them with the necessary distance.

A special place in the performance will be held by Vanya Shtereva's daughter – singer Mila Robert. The two will appear on stage together, and they will be joined by Lyudmila Slaneva. Their roles have been kept as a surprise for the first viewers.

The title “Who Were You“ was suggested by Mila Robert. It is related to a line that Vanya Shtereva recognizes as part of the attitude towards people when they are underestimated or rejected. The main line in the performance is related to going through personal downfalls and moving forward.

The premiere will be combined with the presentation of the music album “Swans“. The project includes songs related to the themes and emotional world of the performance. Shtereva says that one of the tracks is designed as a musical message about love, which can continue even after the end of a relationship.

Initially, the premiere was planned for an earlier moment, but was postponed due to Vanya Shtereva's participation in the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“. The new date – November 18 – is also confirmed in the Sofia Live Club program, as well as on the Eventim ticketing platform.