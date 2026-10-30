Archaeologists discovered a monumental building in Rusokastro

At the very end of this year's research in the medieval town of Rusokastro, Burgas archaeologists discovered a monumental building with a width of 7.60 m and an unknown length, which is near the inner southern fortress wall.

The walls are 1.1 m thick and are built of stones with abundant mortar joints. The inner faces of the walls of the building are thickly plastered with pink hydrophobic (waterproof) mortar. This indicates that it was used as a water reservoir or food storage facility. Most likely, this is the first floor of the building, which was located in the central district of the city. It is assumed that there was a second, residential floor above it.

A huge amount of movable finds were discovered, including silver coins of the Bulgarian Tsar Ivan Alexander, Venetian silver groschen - matapani, copper coins, etc., which are now being cleaned in the restoration studio of the Burgas Museum.

The excavations of the medieval town of Rusokastro are financed by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Municipality of Kameno, and are organized and carried out by the Regional Historical Museum - Burgas. Rusokastro is on the list of priority state sites that are financed for the needs of cultural tourism in Bulgaria.