Two Bulgarian films participate in the competition program of the Rome Film Festival

Two Bulgarian films will participate in the competition program of the ninth edition of the Euro Balkan Film Festival, which will be held in Rome from October 31 to November 7. Among the selected titles are „Gundy: Legend of Love“ by director Dimitar Dimitrov and the animation „Balconade“ by Iva Tokmakchieva. The information was disseminated by BTA.

„Gundy: Legend of Love“ will compete for the award for best feature film in competition with ten other titles. Its screening is scheduled for November 2, after which Dimitar Dimitrov will meet the audience in Rome. „Balconade“ will be shown a day earlier and will participate in the competition for best short film along with eleven other productions.

Among the feature films is “Nina Rosa“ by Canadian director Genevieve Duloud de Celle. The Bulgarian actor and director Galin Stoev stars in the lead role. The production won the “Silver Bear“ for screenplay at the “Berlinale“ film festival, and was later selected as the official Canadian proposal in the category for best international film at the 99th “Oscar“ awards. Canada's choice does not mean an automatic nomination, but participation in the subsequent selection of the American Film Academy.

This year's edition of the forum is under the motto “Europe does not say goodbye to the Balkans“. The organizers connect the film program with themes such as belonging, borders, emancipation, war and the preservation of historical memory. The festival includes screenings, meetings and discussions with authors and representatives of European cinema.