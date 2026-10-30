Samara Joy Releases First Live Album

On October 23rd, Samara Joy's first live album Live At The Blue Note L.A was released. One of the youngest and brightest stars on the world jazz scene is coming to Sofia for her first concert on November 8, 2026, in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture.

Live At The Blue Note L.A., is a five-song mini-album that for the first time brings the brilliance of her famous live performances beyond the stage.

Recorded in April 2026 during her sold-out concerts at the Blue Note jazz club in Los Angeles, Live At The Blue Note L.A presents Samara and her six-piece band in the intimate atmosphere of the club. Her powerful voice fills the entire mini-album, preserving the energy and immediate feeling of meeting her live.

In all five compositions, her impeccable vocal mastery is complemented by the experienced musicians who accompany her on tour, and the strong bond between them is felt in every performance.

Earlier this year, Joy made her long-awaited debut at the legendary London hall “Royal Albert Hall“, but it was her performance at the Blue Note jazz club in Los Angeles that was captured on record.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ul2RA6UgAo

Musical prodigy Samara Joy - the performer who introduced a new generation to jazz - continues to rack up prestigious awards in her career. Her latest studio album, Portrait, earned her her sixth Grammy Award in 2026 for Best Jazz Vocal Album, and marked another step in her development as a vocalist, songwriter, and bandleader.

Critics consistently rank her alongside Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Her music draws directly from the work of previous generations, but her career is undoubtedly part of the present. Her recordings reach audiences via streaming platforms, her concerts attract enthusiastic fans, and her growing international popularity introduces traditional jazz singing to people who have never heard of the genre before.

Every encounter with Samara Joy e is a profound experience. Her concert on November 8, 2026, in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture, will be just that.

Photo Credit: Ricky Horne Jr.