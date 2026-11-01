Where in the world do they honor their teachers

There are days in the calendar of different countries that remind us of the meaning of the Bulgarian Day of the People's Educators – a tribute to people who, through education, books, language and culture, build public consciousness. There is no single world holiday with exactly the same content as November 1, but there are dozens of national and international celebrations with a similar idea.

October 5 is Teachers' Day around the world

The most widespread date is October 5 – World Teachers' Day. UNESCO has celebrated it since 1994 in honor of teachers and international standards for their rights, responsibilities and working conditions. “World Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on October 5 to honor all teachers around the world“, the organization says.

In many countries, this day is an occasion for official ceremonies, awards and discussions about the role of teachers. However, it is dedicated to the profession as a whole, not to specific historical figures.

India, China and South Korea associate the holiday with personalities

In India, Teachers' Day is on September 5 - the birthday of philosopher and educator Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the country's second president. The tradition began in 1962, when his personal holiday was turned into a celebration of the teaching profession. In this way, the state honors both a specific thinker and all teachers.

In China, Teachers' Day is on September 10. The date was introduced in 1985 and is dedicated to teachers and the importance of education, without being tied to the birthday or death of a specific educator.

South Korea celebrates Teachers' Day on May 15 - the birthday of King Sejong the Great, the ruler associated with the creation of the Korean script Hangul. The holiday was established in 1965, and students traditionally offer carnations and thank-you notes to their teachers.

Teacher's Days in Honor of National Educators

In Argentina, Teachers' Day is on September 11 - the date of the death in 1888 of Domingo Faustino Sarmiento. He was a teacher, writer, journalist, and president, and education is among the main themes of his public work. The Argentine authorities define him as one of the central figures in the history of national education.

Turkey celebrates Teacher's Day on November 24. The date is related to the decision in 1928 to accept Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as the nation's chief teacher after the introduction of the new Turkish alphabet. The celebration is dedicated to both teachers and the modernization of education.

When the holiday is dedicated to culture

The closest to the Bulgarian model are the national cultural days, which place a great author or cultural symbol at the center. In Romania, January 15 is National Culture Day and coincides with the birthday of the poet Mihai Eminescu. The holiday has been celebrated since 2011 and is conceived both as a tribute to Eminescu and as a day for reflection on Romanian culture.

In Hungary, the Day of Hungarian Culture is on January 22. He reminds that on this date in 1823, Ferenc Kölcsei completed the text of the “Hymn“ – the country's national anthem. The day becomes an occasion for literary, musical and educational events.

These examples show that the Bulgarian Day of the People's Educators has international parallels, but not an exact counterpart. In some countries, all teachers are honored, in others - a historical educator, and in still others - the entire national culture through the memory of a poet, writer or creator of a linguistic and cultural symbol.

Sources: indianexpress.com, agerpres.ro, euronews.com