Rumen Radev: We have lost an artist with a character like Vezhdi Rashidov

Bulgaria has lost the distinguished sculptor Vezhdi Rashidov, while Prime Minister Rumen Radev described him as an artist with a strong individuality and character. In a condolence message, Radev said that Rashidov’s work would leave an indelible mark on Bulgarian culture.

“I express my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his bright memory be honored!”, Rumen Radev said.

According to the Prime Minister, Vezhdi Rashidov stood by his positions, including when they were politically inconvenient and at odds with those in power.

Sculptor and public figure

Vezhdi Rashidov was born on December 14, 1951, in Dimitrovgrad. He served as Minister of Culture in Boyko Borissov’s first government from 2009 to 2013, and later in his second cabinet from 2014 to 2017.

Rashidov served as a member of parliament in several legislatures. In 2022, he opened the session of the 48th National Assembly as its oldest member. Several days later, he was elected Speaker of Parliament.

Vezhdi Rashidov died at the age of 74. According to information from Novini.bg, he suffered a heart attack, and his death was confirmed by his family.

Sources: novini.bg