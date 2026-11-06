Vezhdi Rashidov’s funeral ceremony will be held on November 12

The funeral ceremony for sculptor and former Speaker of the National Assembly Vezhdi Rashidov will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre in Sofia. The artist’s family told the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). Rashidov died on November 6 after a brief illness.

The cause of death was not specified in the announcement about the funeral ceremony. Vezhdi Rashidov was born on December 14, 1951, in Dimitrovgrad. He was one of Bulgaria’s most recognisable sculptors and over the years was also a public figure and politician.

Sculptor and Speaker of Parliament

Rashidov was elected to the National Assembly multiple times as a representative of GERB. In October 2022, he became Speaker of the 48th National Assembly following a series of unsuccessful votes and an agreement reached among the parliamentary forces.

He served as Minister of Culture in two governments. His political career, however, ran parallel to his work as a sculptor, through which he established national and international renown.

Following his death, GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote: “It is difficult to find the words when a person with whom you have walked such a long road passes away.” Borissov described Rashidov as a great artist, minister, public figure and friend.

The final farewell to Vezhdi Rashidov will take place on November 12 at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, where citizens, colleagues, politicians and public figures will be able to pay their respects to the artist.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, dariknews.bg