After a nine-year absence, Andrey Zvyagintsev is returning to narrative cinema with “Minotaur” – a film that combines a family thriller with a story about war, mobilization and moral disintegration in Russia. The world premiere took place at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where the production won the Grand Prix of the Jury.

“Minotaur” is Zvyagintsev’s first film shot outside Russia. Filming took place in Latvia, while the story is set in a fictional Russian city at the beginning of the war against Ukraine. The film stars Dmitry Mazurov, Iris Lebedeva, Boris Kudrin and Varvara Shmykova. The film is in Russian and has a running time of approximately 140 minutes.

A Family Drama Set Against the Backdrop of Mobilization

Mazurov plays Gleb – the head of a large shipping company whose orderly life begins to fall apart after he discovers that his wife Galina, played by Iris Lebedeva, is having an affair. Alongside the personal crisis, the authorities demand that businesses provide workers for the army. The protagonist must compile a list of around 150 employees to be sent to the front.

This plotline was added to the foundation of Claude Chabrol’s 1969 film “The Unfaithful Wife.” Zvyagintsev uses the story of infidelity to show how fear, privilege and the drive for self-preservation change people’s behavior in wartime. According to the film’s presentation at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the family drama gradually becomes a story about moral choice and systemic violence.

Return After a Serious Illness

Zvyagintsev’s last film before “Minotaur” was 2017’s “Loveless.” In 2021, the director spent 40 days in a medically induced coma, and his recovery continued for months. He later left Russia and settled in Paris with his family.

“It was important to make this film in the current Russian context. This was the perfect opportunity to say some important things,” Zvyagintsev told the Associated Press during the Cannes Film Festival. According to him, a film like this would be difficult to make and screen freely in Russia.

“Minotaur” has been selected by France as its entry in the international feature film category at the Academy Awards. The title is linked to the image of the mythological monster, but the director leaves it to viewers to decide who or what its contemporary equivalent is.

Sources: apnews.com, moma.org