Sofia Opera’s Wagner Festival is among the finalists for the 2026 International Opera Awards, known as the “Opera Oscars”. The Bulgarian festival has been nominated in the “Opera Festivals” category, and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in Vienna.

The ceremony will take place at the Theater an der Wien. Sofia Opera Wagner Festival is also among the finalists in the category. The awards are presented by an international jury, and the ceremony will be streamed online on OperaVision.

Recognition for the Long-Running Project

Sofia Opera Director Academician Plamen Kartaloff described the nomination as significant international recognition for the festival’s development and for the Wagner tradition in Bulgaria.

“This nomination is the greatest international recognition of the major achievements of Sofia Opera’s Wagner Festival and of the future of the Wagner tradition in Bulgaria. It is particularly important that there is trust in the fact that the productions are created with the privilege of featuring Bulgarian voices and attract a young audience from Bulgaria and abroad with enormous interest,” Academician Plamen Kartaloff said.

The Wagner Festival was established in 2013. To date, nine operas by Richard Wagner have been presented במסגרת it. The project involves the systematic development of a repertoire dedicated to one of the most significant composers in opera history.

The Tenth Opera Is Coming in 2027

The festival’s next edition will begin on May 28, 2027, with the premiere of “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg”. The work will be the tenth piece by Richard Wagner presented as part of Sofia Opera’s project.

The festival will continue until July 3, 2027. The premiere will expand the theatre’s Wagner repertoire, which has been developing for more than a decade and is performed with the participation of Bulgarian singers.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, operawire.com