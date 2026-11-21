Macaulay Culkin is attached to a new sequel to “Home Alone,” which is being developed by Disney. The actor is expected to return as Kevin McCallister more than three decades after his last appearance in the franchise, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will work on the screenplay.

The project is still in the early stages. No title, director, other cast members or release date have been announced. Variety reports that Disney declined to comment, while TheWrap says the film is being developed by 20th Century Studios and Disney. This means that Culkin’s return has been reported by several specialized media outlets, but the details have not been officially confirmed by the studio.

This time, the story will focus on a grown-up Kevin

According to information cited by The Guardian, the new film could be told from the father’s point of view. Culkin has already suggested his own idea for a sequel, in which Kevin is a grown man raising a child. “Either I’m a widower or divorced,” the actor said, describing the possible direction of the story.

In his concept, Kevin works too much and does not pay enough attention to his child. After a conflict, he finds himself locked outside the house, while his child refuses to let him in and uses traps against him. In this way, the familiar premise from the original films would be transferred to the relationship between father and son.

The franchise returns to its original character

The first “Home Alone” was released in 1990 and turned the then nine-year-old Culkin into an international star. The film follows Kevin, who is forgotten by his family during a Christmas trip and must protect his home from two burglars on his own. The production grossed $477.1 million at the worldwide box office.

Culkin returned for “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” in 1992, which grossed $358.99 million. The franchise then continued with other characters, while the sixth film, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” was released directly on Disney+ in 2021.

Chris Columbus, the director of the first two films, said, however, that in his view, attempting to recreate the feeling of the original would be a mistake. It is not yet clear whether he will be involved in the new production.

Sources: au.variety.com, thewrap.com, theguardian.com