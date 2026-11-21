Georgi Hristov is returning to Sofia’s stage after an absence of two and a half years. The singer will present the concert „Black and White – 40 Years“ on November 24 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, with the programme featuring both familiar hits and new songs.

The occasion is the anniversary of one of the most recognisable compositions in his career. „Black and White“ was first broadcast on Bulgarian radio and television in 1986, and four decades later Hristov is dedicating a concert and an upcoming tour in 2027 to the song.

Neli Rangelova will be the special guest

Georgi Hristov will be joined on stage at the National Palace of Culture by Neli Rangelova. The two will perform the duet „When I Look into Your Eyes“, which the singer describes as a favourite among audiences, despite not being played often on radio and television.

„I will sing many of my major hits, which there is no way the audience will not request,“ Hristov says. He also promises songs that he does not include in every concert, as well as premieres of new titles.

A song that waited 30 years for its melody

Among the new compositions is „And I Will Sell“. The lyrics were written by Hristov for the album „Dear Mother“, released in 1995. The singer says that for 30 years he searched for someone who could create music matching his vision for the song.

Young composer Mario Krastev succeeded in doing so. Hristov describes the combination of the lyrics and melody as „fantastic“ and says that the song will be unveiled at the concert.

Another composition, however, will not be performed. It is „To My Mother“ – a song whose lyrics Hristov wrote after his mother’s death in 2017. The melody was created years later, but the singer admits that he still cannot even read the lyrics without bursting into tears.

„I cannot even read the lyrics without bursting into tears, let alone sing the song,“ Georgi Hristov says.

A song based on the last lyrics written by Ivan Tenev is also in preparation. The music is by Dimitar Getov, but the composition will not be ready for the concert. Hristov first wants to perfect it and then present it as a tribute to Tenev.

„The audience should leave happy“

For Georgi Hristov, a concert has meaning when the music is performed entirely live and the audience leaves satisfied. He considers perfectionism an advantage for listeners, but also a challenge for himself.

„If this excitement disappears, I will not go on stage at all,“ the singer says of the feeling he experiences before performing in front of an audience.

Hristov admits that he still has something to prove – not to his colleagues, but to the audience and to himself. „It is very easy to become someone, but very difficult to remain someone,“ he says, adding that every new song is an attempt to preserve his connection with his listeners.

The singer began pursuing music at the age of five. Today, he says he would choose the stage again, even if he had to sacrifice peace of mind and his personal life. For him, the next new song remains the next great dream.

Sources: 24chasa.bg