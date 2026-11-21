Director Nikolay Lambrev-Mihaylovski has died, the Bulgarian Army Theatre, with which he was associated for more than 20 years, announced. Lambrev-Mihaylovski graduated in theatre directing from the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts “Krastyo Sarafov” and created more than 130 theatre, opera and musical productions.

Productions on stage

Among his iconic productions at the Bulgarian Army Theatre was “Sex, Drugs and Rock ’n’ Roll” by Eric Bogosian, staged in 1993. His other productions included “The Duel”, “Hamlet”, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”, “The Marriage” and “Romeo and Juliet”.

His creative work extended beyond drama theatre. He worked in opera, at Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio. He was the screenwriter and director of the series “A Church for Wolves”, taught at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts, wrote books and received awards for his work.

“The loss is deeply personal”

“For the Bulgarian Army Theatre, the loss is deeply personal,” the cultural institution said.

The theatre described Lambrev-Mihaylovski as a long-standing colleague, kindred spirit and artist who left behind productions, ideas and artistic challenges. “Sex, Drugs and Rock ’n’ Roll”, “Hamlet”, “The Marriage” and his other productions are part of the theatre’s history, with which his name remains associated.

Sources: actualno.com