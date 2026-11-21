On November 21, 1976, “Rocky” was shown for the first time in New York—the film that turned Sylvester Stallone from a little-known actor and screenwriter into one of the most recognizable figures in American cinema. Fifty years later, the story of boxer Rocky Balboa continues to be told, and the franchise now includes nine films.

Behind the character is a screenplay written by Stallone himself. The idea came to him after the fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner in 1975. Stallone says he first considered the subject for about a month, after which he left the story to mature for another 10 months. The final screenplay was written in three and a half days.

The Story the Studios Initially Did Not Want

“Rocky” was shot in 25 days on a limited budget. At the center is Rocky Balboa—a boxer from Philadelphia who gets an unexpected chance to face world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.

Stallone insisted on playing the lead role, even though the producers preferred more famous actors. Years later, he joked that Robert Redford and James Caan had been considered for the role and that the producers “would even have taken a kangaroo.”

The risk pays off. The film wins the Oscar for Best Picture and proves stronger than productions such as “Taxi Driver” and “All the President’s Men.” It is directed by John G. Avildsen, and its success marks the beginning of one of the longest-running film franchises.

“Rocky Is Not Me”

Stallone has repeatedly drawn a distinction between himself and the character. In a 1990 interview, he said that Rocky was not his copy and that the character was more morally faultless.

According to the actor, it is precisely the character’s vulnerability that makes him relatable to audiences. Rocky has no money and no exceptional skills, but he has courage and principles. In another reflection, Stallone noted that the character had lost more fights than he had won—27 out of 52 in total.

In 2019, he said that if he had to choose between Rocky and Rambo, he would prefer Rocky. The reason is that the boxer is more optimistic, knows how to laugh and accepts victories and defeats more philosophically.

Five Decades Later

In 2026, Stallone identified Rocky Marciano as the main source of inspiration for the character’s name and image. That same year, audiences also got Peter Farrelly’s “I Am Rocky”—a film about the making of the original production, in which a young Stallone is played by Anthony Ippolito.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Stallone admitted that he could no longer call himself an outsider. “I’m a very lucky man,” he said. Nevertheless, his connection with Rocky remains alive: in his words, the character is his imaginary role model for a man, his father and the person he himself wanted to be.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, festival-cannes.com