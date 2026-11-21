The songs “Dokoga”, “Moga”, “V Treto Litse” and “The Wind Is Asleep” will once again be performed on the stage of FOMO Club in Sofia, where Irina Florin is marking 25 years since the release of the album “V Treto Litse”. The concert is tonight, November 21, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The event will also be the official presentation of the album on vinyl. Special guests include Momchil Kolev, Vanya Shtereva, Stanley, Georgi Georgiev and Svilen Noev. Joining Irina Florin on stage will also be Yoana Marinova – vocals, Hristo Kostov – guitars, Martin Stoyanov-Martist – keyboards and programming, and Vladislav Zidarov – drums.

“This is a concert that will take both her and the audience back to a time when a number of prominent Bulgarian musicians came together in a joint project that left a significant mark on the history of Bulgarian pop music,” say the organizers from Fest Team.

The album brings together different faces of the Bulgarian pop scene

A large part of the musical identity of “V Treto Litse” was created by composer and musician Momchil Kolev, known from the duo “Doni and Momchil” and the band “Klas”. Georgi Georgiev and Svilen Noev of “Ostava”, Nufri and Grafa also took part in the project.

The song “Dokoga” features lyrics by Vanya Shtereva and became one of the most recognizable compositions in Irina Florin’s repertoire. Ina Grigorova wrote the lyrics to “Moga”, “The Wind Is Asleep” and the album’s title track, “V Treto Litse”.

The anniversary concert brings back to one stage some of the musicians associated with the album, released a quarter of a century ago, and marks the beginning of its new format as a vinyl release.

Sources: bta.bg