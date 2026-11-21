Tenor Mario Nikolov will be a special guest at Mary Boys Band’s concert in Sofia, dedicated to 25 years since the release of the song and the eponymous debut album “Unknown Streets”. The event will take place on November 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Central Military Club.

Nikolov will perform songs that link his musical history with that of the band. Together with Mary Boys Band, he has recorded “In My Heart” and “When the Earth Falls Asleep”.

The concert will be hosted by Atanas Stoyanov – Nasko from BG Radio. The anniversary program is dedicated to the song “Unknown Streets”, which has become one of the Bulgarian band’s recognizable hits.

According to data presented by Mary Boys Band, the eponymous album received five music nominations in 2001. Over the past 25 years, the song has been among the 100 most-played Bulgarian songs, while BG Radio listeners ranked it among the 10 greatest rock songs of all time.

The concert will bring the band and Mario Nikolov together on one stage in the year marking a quarter of a century since the release of “Unknown Streets” and Mary Boys Band’s debut album.

Sources: bta.bg, bgradio.bg