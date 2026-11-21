Goldie Hawn turns 81, and her birthday arrives in a year marked by two subjects that are important to her – cinema and family. In 2026, it will be 30 years since the premiere of “The First Wives Club,” while the actress herself continues to work as a children’s book author.

“I love my birthday. I love the day I was born,” Hawn tells Extra. She says she prefers to celebrate with a small family gathering, dinner, cake and her loved ones.

From dancing to her first Oscar

Goldie Hawn was born on November 21, 1945, in Washington. She began as a dancer, but television soon steered her toward comedy. Her breakthrough came with the show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” which turned her into one of the most recognizable faces on American television in the late 1960s.

Her major film success came with “Cactus Flower” in 1969. For her role in the film, Hawn received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, as well as a Golden Globe. She later established herself as an actress capable of combining comedy, romance and dramatic moments.

In 1980, Hawn played the lead role in “Private Benjamin” – the story of a spoiled young woman who enlists in the military. The film earned her a second Oscar nomination, and she also served as its executive producer. The role became one of the best-known performances of her career.

The films that endure

Among the iconic films in which she has appeared are “Shampoo,” “The Bird,” “Overboard,” “Death Becomes Her” and “The First Wives Club.” In the latter, Hawn starred alongside Bette Midler and Diane Keaton. The three actresses play women who decide to regain control of their lives after being betrayed by their husbands.

“Overboard,” released in 1987, also holds a special place because of her partnership with Kurt Russell. The two met years earlier, and their relationship became one of the most enduring in Hollywood. They have a son – actor Wyatt Russell. Hawn’s daughter is actress Kate Hudson.

Life beyond the set

In 2003, Hawn founded The Hawn Foundation, whose MindUP program helps children better understand their emotions, manage stress and develop social skills. According to Parade, the initiative has reached millions of children and trained hundreds of thousands of teachers.

The actress continues to develop this work through children’s books as well. In November 2026, “The After-School Kindness Crew: Slam Dunk Day,” co-written with Lin Oliver, will be released. “I want people to experience more joy,” Hawn tells Parade, speaking about the meaning she finds in helping others.

Thus, Goldie Hawn’s birthday brings together several different facets of her life – an Oscar winner, a comedy star, a partner and mother, but also a person who turns her personal experience into work for the next generation.

Sources: extratv.com, parade.com, apnews.com