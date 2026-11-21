During a singing lesson in Lovech in 1901, Panayot Pipkov read Stoyan Mihaylovski’s poem about the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius and immediately began writing the melody on the board. Thus was born the music to “Go, Revived People” – the song that for more than a century has sounded at school celebrations and festivities dedicated to Bulgarian education.

According to the composer’s own recollection, writing the music for four equal voices took no more than 15 minutes. The song was performed for the first time in Lovech on 11 May 1901, and gradually became an anthem of Bulgarian education and culture.

From the Theatre Stage to Milan

Panayot Pipkov was born on 21 November 1871 in Plovdiv. He grew up in a musical family, played the violin and piano, sang, and joined theatrical troupes while still a young man. He performed with the “Osnova” Theatre, the Capital Dramatic Troupe and “Salza i Smyah”, where he was also involved in the musical aspect of the productions.

The actors from “Salza i Smyah” helped him leave for Italy. Between 1893 and 1895, Pipkov studied music in Milan. After returning to Bulgaria, he conducted musical societies in Varna and Ruse, and in 1900 accepted a position as a music teacher in Lovech.

In the city, he established a student choir, a church choir and a mixed civic choir, organised concerts, and taught students musical notation and choral singing. It was there that he wrote a large part of his school songs, later collected in three volumes.

Composer of Songs, Operettas and Marches

“Go, Revived People” is Panayot Pipkov’s most popular work, but it does not encompass his entire legacy. He composed the music for “The Melodious Lark”, “When I Was a Shepherd Boy” and “Where Is Bulgaria”, and wrote choral songs, marches for wind orchestras, piano pieces and theatre music.

Pipkov was also the author of the children’s operettas “Children and Little Birds” and “The Cricket and the Ant”. The latter contains “The Melodious Lark” – a song that became part of the children’s repertoire of generations of Bulgarians. In 1927, the composer completed the opera “Zagorka”. His creative work also included dramatic pieces, poetry and journalism.

Alongside composing, Pipkov worked as a teacher, conductor, choirmaster and bandmaster. He led musical ensembles, served as bandmaster of the 34th Troyan Infantry Regiment, conducted at the Free Theatre, and later became choirmaster of the National Opera and a musician at the Sofia Drama Theatre.

His Legacy

His son, the composer Lyubomir Pipkov, described him as “an enthusiastic, passionate artist to whom many things in art came naturally”. Panayot Pipkov died on 25 August 1942 in Sofia, but his music continues to live on in Bulgaria’s schools, choirs and festive calendar.

The established date of his birth is 21 November 1871. In 2026, the State Archives in Lovech presented a document stating that the composer was born on 20 November 1872. The discrepancy has been noted as a historical issue, while in the public cultural memory the anniversary remains associated with the generally accepted date of 1871.

Sources: archives.bnr.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg