The nude figure, landscape and the image of seven mythical underworld rivers come together in Vladimir Penev’s exhibition “Lessons in Temptation”. The exhibition will open on November 24 at the Anel Museum Gallery, and the project is curated by Monika Tosheva.

Three Directions in One Exhibition

The project brings together three main thematic lines. In the figurative compositions, the female body is presented as an image of intimacy and desire. Expressive color, sculptural forms and contrasting light are the means through which the artist explores beauty, sensuality and the inner world of the human being.

In the landscapes, natural motifs become spaces of mood and imagination. They are not merely depictions of specific places, but painted environments in which light, color and form create an autonomous sensation.

The Seven Rivers as an Image of the Human Journey

A special place in the exhibition is occupied by the series inspired by the mythical underworld rivers. In it, water acquires a philosophical meaning and becomes an image of movement, transition and the trace of the journey completed.

“Time, memory, oblivion, pain and other human experiences find painterly expression in the image of the river – at once movement, transition and the trace of the journey completed,” the organizers comment.

According to the Anel Museum Gallery, the exhibition directs the viewer toward beauty beyond what is immediately visible, where personal experience becomes a painted image.

Sources: bta.bg