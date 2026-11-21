The winners of the International Opera Awards, for which the Sofia Wagner Festival is also nominated, will be announced in Vienna tonight

The historic “An der Wien” music theater in the Austrian capital will host the ceremony announcing the winners of the prestigious International Opera Awards, also known as the “Oscars of the opera world”.

This year, among the finalists in the “Opera Festivals” category is the Sofia Wagner Festival, organized by Sofia Opera.

According to its director and Academician Plamen Kartalov, the nomination is the greatest international recognition of the musical event’s major achievements and of the future of the Wagner tradition in Bulgaria.

„“It is particularly important that there is confidence in productions being created with Bulgarian voices as a priority and attracting a young audience from the country and abroad with enormous interest,” Academician Kartalov noted.

The Sofia Wagner Festival was established in 2013.

So far, nine of the composer’s operas have been presented as part of it: „Das Rheingold“, „Die Walküre“, “Siegfried“, „Götterdämmerung“, „Tristan und Isolde“, „Parsifal“, „The Flying Dutchman“, „Lohengrin“ and „Tannhäuser“.

In 2027, the tenth work by Richard Wagner is set to be staged in Sofia – “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg”, in the abridged version prepared by Giacomo Puccini for the opening of the season at Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 1889.

This will mark the beginning of the next edition of the Wagner Festival, which will take place from May 28 to July 03.

Over the years, this musical event has established Sofia as a destination for Richard Wagner enthusiasts from around the world, who travel to Bulgaria specifically for Sofia Opera’s productions, drawn not only by the musical performances but also by the distinctive visual language used in the shows.

The ceremony for the presentation of the International Opera Awards in Vienna begins at 20:00 / Bulgarian time / and can be watched on the platform: operavision.eu