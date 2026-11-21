„NOT JUST TO SURVIVE, BUT TO THRIVE!“

NEUROATHLETICS

A system for health and fitness. The art of realizing your potential.

Human capacity can be developed, and health must be protected. And this is urgent. Yes, but how?

Think about what you want to be able to do during the last decade of your life – dance, travel, play with your grandchild, take care of yourself and the people you love? Health is capacity – the ability to move, think, recover, enjoy the sun and remain independent. It is not limited to the absence of a diagnosis.

This very idea lies at the heart of „Neuroathletics“ – an innovative system for health and fitness focused on building functional independence, physical reserve and abilities that we can preserve for as long as possible. It offers a new perspective on the human being – as a living, integrated whole that is changed by what we repeat, choose and love.

Modern medicine can work wonders. It treats diseases, controls complications and saves lives. Prevention teaches us to reduce risk, but there is another question. What can we actively build? Because life is like a garden, and removing weeds and pests to preserve the plants is one thing, while actively planting peonies, poppies, hyacinths and tulips and caring for the light, water and soil until everything in the garden blooms is quite another. The first is protection, the second – creation. Both are necessary, but only one is not enough for flourishing. This is the perspective of „Neuroathletics“ – from risk reduction to building capacity and actively developing human gifts. Neuroathletics is the art of thriving and living with the full strength of your mind and body. Not merely surviving. This is the beautiful path from „I endured“ to „I blossomed“.

I am writing this book with the responsibility of a physician, mother, journalist and person in love with sport. Prof. Yulian Karabiberov, who has devoted his life to the fitness training of generations of elite athletes, shares the same motivation. In the two volumes we invested a great deal of science, soul and practice – my clinical thinking as a neurologist and the scientific foundation of my dissertation, together with Prof. Karabiberov’s invaluable experience.

Across a thousand pages, we developed an integrated original Bulgarian system that places nervous and muscle tissue within a common scientific and practical architecture. The ten pillars of human potential encompass the nervous system, emotions, cognition, vascular health, sleep, energy, recovery, the metabolic environment, the abdomen and muscle health. At the heart of Prof. Karabiberov’s training methodology are five modules - preventive-stabilization, strength, athletic, functional and recovery.

The book is based on 311 unique bibliographic sources - peer-reviewed publications, systematic reviews and meta-analyses, clinical studies and official recommendations of the World Health Organization and the American College of Sports Medicine. Scientific knowledge is transformed into practical protocols for the nervous system, vascular health, sleep, energy, the metabolic environment, muscle strength, fitness and recovery. The system is inspired by nature and the patterns of living systems.

Among them is the pioneering „Neurocodes“ module - how to surf the brain frequencies alpha, beta, theta and gamma and immerse yourself in states of focus, calm, creative thought and deep concentration. And the special protocol inspired by the black panther explores how to develop flexibility, explosiveness and precision - to preserve our energy and release it at the right moment. Awaken the super-panther within you!

The book contains many real human stories - differing in their trials and scale. They do not invalidate scientific principles, but remind us how incompletely we understand the individual limits of human potential.

We, the authors of this book, have been on this earth for more than half a century. We have always loved training and discipline. Our fitness was built with science and patience, through experience, mistakes and effort, with perseverance and a readiness to overcome ourselves. That is why, long before we wrote this book, I danced it.

There is no biohack for training. There is consistency in the long game. Not everyone will become an Olympic champion, but everyone can develop their capacity, regardless of age, weight, starting point or the limitations they live with. Here a new human archetype is born - the neuroathlete. Not necessarily a champion, but a person who trains the ability to manage and develop themselves until the end of their days - their brain, body, energy, attention and direction in life. Books have a last page, but identity does not.

And ultimately, perhaps all paths of human development return us to that childhood dream - to be whole, full of energy, to jump, run, splash in puddles and move forward with the boundless faith that anything is possible. And the neuroathlete does precisely that every day - returns to the child within, who still runs toward life with open arms. Kindness. And wonder.

Nedelya Shtonova, Yulian Karabiberov

About the authors:

Dr. Nedelya Shtonova, PhD, is a specialist neurologist, journalist, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. She is the creator of science-based health journalism in Bulgaria, promotes healthy choices, inspires the development of a proactive health culture and has been creating television formats that make medicine understandable to the general public for 26 years.

She defended her doctoral dissertation at the Medical University of Sofia and specialized at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. She is the author of the bestseller „Kite to Paradise“.

She is the recipient of the „Golden Quill“ award of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists and a number of Bulgarian and international professional distinctions. She was awarded the „Miraculous Enlightener“ prize in the category „Enlightener of the Year for Health and Spirituality“.

In 2010, in Stockholm, her film „The Temptation“ won the international Media Prize among participants from 22 countries and was recognized as the world’s No. 1 television programme dedicated to diabetes.

Forbes Bulgaria included her twice in its Top 70 of the most influential Bulgarian celebrities. The publication described her as a „visionary with a cause“ and characterized her professional path as a combination of medicine, science, humanity, media, art, sport and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, together with Atanas Meskov, she won Dancing Stars Bulgaria. She writes, plays the piano, composes, sings, dances, plays tennis and skis. She is married and has a daughter, Lilia Safira.

Her credo is: „To give knowledge and inspiration means to love. Be a creator.“

Prof. Yulian Karabiberov, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Athletics at the National Sports Academy „Vasil Levski“ and director of the „Bio Fit“ Professional Sports College.

He has been the personal fitness coach of 30 elite athletes, including Maria Grozdeva, Irina Konstantinova, Matey Kaziyski, Andrey Zhekov, Boyan Yordanov, the Bratoev brothers, Strashimira Filipova, Vladimir Zografski and Rado Yankov.

He prepared the national basketball team for the European Championship in Zagreb in 1989–1990, where it finished seventh. He was the fitness coach of the men’s national volleyball team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where the team finished fifth and ranked fourth in the world. In 2015, he prepared the team that won second place at the European Games in Baku, and in 2018 he prepared the women’s national team.

He worked at four athletics clubs in Denmark, including first-division SPARTA and FIF in Copenhagen, and was assistant to national coach Henrik Larsen.

Since 1998, he has been the European representative and principal lecturer for the American school for personal trainers C.O.R.F.I.T., as well as a lecturer at the North American Fitness Academy.

In 2010, he founded „Bio Fit“ College, completed the original JK Fit Motion system and established a sports training centre for its practical application. From 2010 to 2024, he was a consultant to volleyball clubs in Trento, Modena and Verona.

He holds three patents. He won first prize 18 times in „Beautiful and Harmonious Body“ competitions and ran a marathon of 42 195 km. He is married and has two children.

Reviews of „Neuroathletics“

„This is an exceptionally original and useful book, backed by a colossal amount of work. As a physiologist and sports medicine specialist, I particularly value the way the authors connect scientific knowledge about the human organism with a practically applicable system for developing its capabilities.

The integrated approach is especially valuable - viewing the nervous system, muscles, metabolism and recovery as interconnected mechanisms through which the organism builds functional reserve and preserves its capacity over time. The book transforms complex physiology into knowledge that a person can use throughout life. This work is a treasure for the Bulgarian nation. It is a book worthy not only of being read, but of being reread many times.“

Prof. Nikolay Boyadzhiev, MD, PhD

Physiologist and sports medicine specialist. Long-serving head of the Department of Physiology and former dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the Medical University of Plovdiv. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Research Institute at the Medical University of Plovdiv. Scientific consultant and reviewer of „Neuroathletics“.

“A person can do much more than they imagine. 224 kilograms is my burden. But everyone has their own 224 kilograms. I believe our limits are much farther away than we think - as long as we train ourselves every day for the moment when we must cross them. Because the greatest strength is not in the muscles. It is in the person you build every day before the decisive moment. The true neuroathlete does exactly that. And this is precisely why this book is valuable.”

Karlos Nasar

Olympic weightlifting champion, three-time world champion and four-time European champion.

There is no complete health without a healthy brain, but brain health today is threatened by rising rates of stroke, ischemic heart disease and dementia.

These words opened the World Congress of Neurology last year. This statement by the president of the World Federation of Neurology emphasizes the need for joint efforts.

Preserving our physical vitality, clarity of thought and mental capacity as we age is a complex task. It requires care in more than one area. In this sense, “Neuroathletics“ is a very valuable book - it offers a multimodal approach and, in an original way, brings together diverse, scientifically grounded paths to brain longevity.

This is a practical system for conscious care. In an innovative way, it connects a comprehensive view of brain and body health with specific guidelines for more mindful living and the longer preservation of brain potential. The book is suitable for anyone who takes responsibility for their health and wants to preserve clarity of thought, fitness and mental capacity for as long as possible.

Academician Lachezar Traykov

Neurologist, academician of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, professor and doctor of medical sciences. An internationally recognized scientist who has contributed to the study of Alzheimer’s disease, dementias and cognitive disorders.

Elite sport taught me that talent, drive and physical qualities are only the beginning. The long journey requires you to understand your body, train your mind and spirit, and find the right balance between exertion and recovery every day. „Neuroathletics“ brings this knowledge together and builds physical intelligence that transforms fitness and mental strength into active longevity. This is a magnificent book for anyone who wants to stay in the game - strong, capable, vital and resilient for as long as possible.

Matey Kaziyski

Volleyball legend, multiple European and world club champion.

Success is much more than money. I won and lost millions, started over, travelled the world and built a successful business. But I lived under constant stress, my weight exceeded 170 kilograms, and sport was always left for later. It is so easy to succeed outwardly and lose your balance inwardly. That is why I would say to those who come after me: do not win the world at the cost of your health. Do not overeat. Keep your body strong and athletic. You will live in it all your life.

A Bulgarian businessman, a friend who shared these thoughts with me and died of breast cancer while we were writing this book.

Elite sport has given me a great deal, but it has also taken a great deal from me. It requires tremendous dedication, sometimes takes you to the limits of your abilities and leaves injuries and long periods of recovery in its wake. But that is part of the price.

„Neuroathletics“ approaches the matter from another angle and raises a very important question: how can we preserve ourselves and build a body and nervous system with greater capacity for life?

When there is pain, injury or a health problem, medicine is an important part of care. And „Neuroathletics“ can support the path to recovery in cooperation with medical professionals.

Today I understand ever more clearly how important it is for a person to create reserve and build abilities that will serve them throughout life. Perhaps the greatest victory lies in what you manage to preserve of your physical and mental health for the years ahead. So be a neuroathlete. Thank you for this truly useful book.”

Dimitar Zlatanov

Legend of Bulgarian and world volleyball. The first Bulgarian inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame. An epoch-making figure in the history of sport, embodying exceptional mastery, discipline and championship spirit.

My strength comes from my dreams and my love for my family. I believe, act and overcome because the spirit has no boundaries and life is a gift. I am a neuroathlete. Organ donation is life, and that is why I want to say: pass on the baton of hope. Be a neuroathlete.

Bogdana Savov – a double transplant recipient of a heart and liver, winner of two medals at the European Transplant Games in the Netherlands. Her next goal is Mount Elbrus. And she is training for it!

As a child, I ran a great deal and chased the sun on the horizon. I was afraid it would set. And perhaps that is why I still sometimes run after that child within me who believed that if you ran fast enough, you could hold back the sunset.

Over time I understood that the horizon is not the place you have to reach, but a direction you choose to follow. And this is where movement and awareness meet. Neuroathletics is precisely that - a way to teach your brain and body to move in the same direction. Because the horizon always remains ahead of us, and the true art is to keep moving toward the light without losing yourself along the way.

Vasil Goranov

Bulgarian artist and historical painter, author of large-scale canvases dedicated to the history and heroes of Bulgaria.

„I could not wait to read „Neuroathletics“, especially after personally training according to the JN Fit Motion system and experiencing how important a well-structured approach to preparation is.

For me, this is one of the most accurate and comprehensive guides to health and fitness that I have read so far. What touched me deeply is that in this book science does not sit coldly on the pages, but is interwoven with real personal stories that touch the heart and turn knowledge into inspiration.

For me, „Neuroathletics“ is essential reading for anyone who wants to understand themselves better and function optimally - right now. Get your highlighters ready - the book contains many valuable things to underline and follow.“

Ivet Goranova

Olympic karate champion, Tokyo 2020.



