At just 24, Alexander Malofeev is already one of the biggest names on the world piano scene. In 2026, he received two of the most prestigious awards in classical music – the Gramophone Classical Music Award for Young Artist of the Year and the OPUS KLASSIK Award for Young Talent of the Year. The latter was presented for his debut solo album Forgotten Melodies, released by Sony Classical. The album also received Gramophone magazine’s “Editor’s Choice” recognition, as well as the “Recording of the Month” designation from BBC Music Magazine.

On November 22, Malofeev will arrive at Bulgaria Hall to perform one of the most witty and virtuosic concertos in the piano repertoire – Dmitri Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet and String Orchestra. His partner will be Petar Makedonski – principal trumpet of the Sofia Philharmonic, while the conductor for the evening will be Maestro Nayden Todorov.

Shostakovich’s concerto is a true test of the performers’ musical imagination and virtuosity. The piano and trumpet enter into an unpredictable dialogue – they argue, compete to be heard, mock one another, interrupt each other and vie with one another. The music moves from exquisite lyricism to irrepressible temperament, from elegant humor to biting sarcasm. The finale is a virtuosic fireworks display that demands lightning-fast reactions, flawless technique and artistic freedom from the soloists.

This is music in which Alexander Malofeev has the opportunity to display the qualities that have made him an international sensation – exceptional technical precision, vivid imagination and a musical maturity unusual for his age.

Born in 2001, Malofeev attracted the attention of the musical world while still a child. Even then, critics noted not only his exceptional technical precision, but also a musical maturity unusual for his age. After winning the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians, he established himself as one of the most remarkable pianists of his generation.

Concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Musikverein, the Concertgebouw and the Philharmonie de Paris followed, along with collaborations with leading orchestras and conductors. Malofeev impresses with his virtuosity, but the true strength of his performances lies in his ability to discover the emotional meaning behind every note.

In Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 1, his equal partner will be Petar Makedonski – one of Bulgaria’s established trumpeters, known for his vivid stage presence and expressive tone.

The second part of the evening will reveal a completely different Shostakovich.

The Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a, arranged by Rudolf Barshai from the composer’s String Quartet No. 8, is among the most dramatic works associated with his name. Written in 1960, the quartet contains Shostakovich’s musical monogram – the four notes that run through the entire work like an insistent personal signature. The music is imbued with tragic memories, inner tension and painful candor.

Under the baton of Nayden Todorov, the Sofia Philharmonic will present two opposing sides of Shostakovich’s genius – the dazzling irony of the young composer and the dramatic confession of the mature artist.