Italian jeweler Paolo Bulgari has died at the age of 89, ANSA reported, citing his family. The funeral will be held in Rome on Monday, November 23.

His loved ones described him as an “exceptional person” and highlighted his deep humanity and talent as an entrepreneur.

“The greatest jeweler of our time has left us,” the family said in a statement.

It also said that Paolo Bulgari loved Italy and had been its ambassador around the world. In their words, his loved ones paid tribute both to his professional contribution and to his personal qualities.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it