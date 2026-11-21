U2 have topped the UK Albums Chart with Carnaval De Luz – the Irish band’s first album of original songs to reach number one in the UK in 17 years. Their last such success came with No Line On The Horizon in 2009.

According to Official Charts, the new album is U2’s 12th to claim the top spot on the UK chart. This puts the band level with American rock musician Bruce Springsteen. Carnaval De Luz also topped the vinyl albums chart, with physical formats accounting for almost 90 per cent of sales in its first week.

Their first new material in nine years

Carnaval De Luz is U2’s 16th studio album and was released on 13 November 2026. It contains 12 new songs, including The Greatest Show On Earth. The release is the band’s first collection of new material in nine years.

The album takes U2 back to the top following Songs Of Surrender, which reached number one in the UK in 2023. The difference is that the previous release was a reimagining of earlier songs, while Carnaval De Luz is an album of original compositions.

U2 top the chart in their 50th anniversary year

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen formed U2 in Dublin in 1976. The band are marking 50 years since their formation in 2026. Throughout their career, U2 have combined rock music with lyrics about politics, human rights and social conflicts.

Following U2 in the top five of the UK chart are Olivia Rodrigo with You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, Noah Kahan with The Great Divide, Olivia Dean with The Art Of Loving and Michael Jackson with the compilation The Essential. The Official Charts ranking covers sales of physical formats and digital releases, as well as audio and video streams.

Among the singles, Jamie Miller remains at number one for a fifth consecutive week with Babydoll. Ash are in second place with Stop The Wedding.

Sources: bta.bg, officialcharts.com