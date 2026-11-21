When unknown actor Sylvester Stallone refuses to sell his screenplay unless he also plays the lead, “Rocky” is still nothing more than a risky idea. Fifty years later, the film is a classic, and Rocky Balboa is one of the most recognisable characters in cinema.

The film premiered in New York on 21 November 1976. It was directed by John G. Avildsen, while Stallone wrote the screenplay and played the lead role. The story of a Philadelphia boxer who gets an unexpected chance to face the world champion was shot in just 28 days on a budget of around 1 million US dollars.

Stallone refuses to give up the role

When he presents the screenplay, Stallone is 30 years old and has barely 100 dollars in his bank account. Producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff like the script, but the film company United Artists does not want an unknown actor with a speech impediment to be the face of the production.

Among the names considered for the role are Ryan O’Neal, Robert Redford, Burt Reynolds and James Caan. Stallone, however, refuses to back down. “I’m going to be Rocky!” he declares when he is offered the chance to sell the screenplay and leave the lead role to a better-known actor.

Offers for the screenplay gradually rise from 75,000 to 350,000 dollars. In the end, the studio accepts his condition but cuts the budget to around 1 million dollars. Stallone agrees to a minimum acting fee of around 350 dollars a week, while negotiating 10 per cent of the net profits in his contract.

The film triumphs with limited resources

The limited budget changes the way the production operates. The team has no money for extras or for closing streets, so some scenes are filmed with a hidden camera from a moving van.

One of the most memorable moments happens by chance. As Rocky runs through the Italian Market in Philadelphia, a fruit vendor throws an orange at him. Stallone catches it, and cinematographer Garrett Brown manages to capture the gesture. The scene remains in the film and becomes part of its visual memory.

Stallone’s family also appears in the production. His father, Frank, strikes the gong at the ring, his brother Frank Jr. sings as a street musician, while his then-wife Sasha Czack works as a photographer on the set. The bullmastiff Butkus, who plays Rocky’s dog, is the actor’s pet.

Three Academy Awards and life after the premiere

“Rocky” receives 10 Academy Award nominations and wins three statuettes – for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing. Stallone is nominated for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. Before him, Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles are the only people to have achieved the same combination of nominations.

The film becomes the highest-grossing movie of 1976 and earns around 225 million dollars at the worldwide box office – 225 times its budget. When accepting the Best Picture award in 1977, Stallone says: “I love all the people around the world who see themselves in Rocky.”

Decades later, the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art continue to attract people who run up them, recreating the training scene from the film. A statue of Rocky has also been installed in front of the museum.

The anniversary coincides with the release of “I Am Rocky” – a film by Amazon MGM Studios that tells the story of Stallone’s struggle to bring his story to the big screen. Anthony Ippolito plays the young actor. Thus, the story behind the making of “Rocky” returns once again to the same theme as the film itself – a nameless man who refuses to give up on his dream.

Sources: bta.bg, au.variety.com, apnews.com