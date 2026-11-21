Georgi Gospodinov received the 32nd Jean Monnet Literary Prize for his novel “The Gardener and Death”, translated by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov. The award was presented in the French city of Cognac as part of the European Literature Festival.

The Bulgarian writer was one of three finalists selected by an 11-member jury. The shortlist also included Irish author Joseph O'Connor and Italian writer Andrea Bajani.

An award for a European book in French

The Jean Monnet Prize has been awarded since 1995 to a European author for a work written or translated into French during the previous year. The prize is worth €5,000.

The French edition of the novel “The Gardener and Death” was published by Gallimard in August 2025. The book was translated by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov, one of the established translators of Bulgarian literature into French.

Jury chairman Gérard de Cortanze described the novel as “a book of light against the black hole of death”.

The award is the latest international recognition for Georgi Gospodinov, following the International Booker Prize, which he won in 2023 for his novel “Time Shelter”, translated by Angela Rodel.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg