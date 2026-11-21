The film “Silver” by director Natalia Konjarz won the top prize at Bansko Film Fest. The co-production of Poland, Norway and Finland tells the story of people’s lives in Bolivia’s oldest mine through the eyes of 12-year-old Yuvi.

The film explores the limits of human endurance and the consequences of life in the mines. In its citation, the international jury, chaired by Polish mountaineer and high-altitude cinematographer Dariusz Zaluski, highlighted “the exceptional documentary approach and impressive cinematography, which reveal the harsh reality of life in Bolivia’s silver mines.”

Awards in the competition program

The Special Jury Prize was awarded to two films – the French “Return” and the American “The Old Man and the Lightning.”

The screenplay award, named after the festival’s founder Petar Atanasov, went to “The Summit” by Italian director Simone Carnyony.

“Jar of Time” by Nevena Semova was named the best Bulgarian film. The story focuses on Ayshe and Dzhemal, who live in the Rhodope Mountains and face legal restrictions when raising animals.

The French film “The Icing on the Cake” won the award for best film about mountaineering, exploration and adventure. The award for overall achievement in extreme conditions went to the American “Mountains of the Moon.”

The 14-minute “White Flag” from Kurdistan was selected as the best short film. The Bansko Municipality Award went to the Austrian film “Requiem in White.”

The festival program continues on Sunday. The information about the awards and films was published by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Sources: bnrnews.bg