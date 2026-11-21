Hundreds of stone and clay coffins, gold ornaments and figurines of ancient deities have been discovered in a necropolis near Tell Kom Abu Billo in Egypt’s Menoufia Governorate. The find is located in the area of the ancient city of Terenouthis, near the eastern entrance to the Wadi El Natrun Valley.

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the burials date from the end of the Late Period through the Hellenistic era to the early Roman period. Preliminary studies indicate that a large part of the necropolis dates to the 3rd and 2nd centuries BC.

Golden “Tongues” and Figurines of Goddesses

Among the most unusual finds are tongue-shaped gold objects, placed according to ancient funerary beliefs so that the deceased could speak in the afterlife. Archaeologists have also discovered gold ornaments, thin gold sheets, scarabs, amulets and faience ushabtis – small funerary figurines intended to serve the deceased.

Terracotta depictions of Isis-Aphrodite were also found in the necropolis. One of the figurines depicts the goddess seated on a lotus and nursing the child Harpocrates. Small figurines of sphinxes and Horus, offering tables, as well as two falcon burials were also discovered.

According to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, the site contains remains of wooden coffins, brick tombs with vaulted roofs and a tomb lined with limestone on the inside. Traces of mummy-making resins and painted cartonnage were observed on some of the human remains.

A Necropolis for the Residents of Terenouthis

Preliminary analysis of the funerary objects indicates that the cemetery was probably used primarily by members of the middle class. Unlike royal necropolises, the burials here were gathered in an open courtyard where a large number of coffins had been placed.

“This concentration of burials and coffins in an open courtyard has never been seen before at the site,” said Hisham el-Leithy, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Terenouthis was an important ancient city in the Nile Delta. The area around Wadi El Natrun is known for its deposits of natron – a salt mixture used by the ancient Egyptians to dry bodies during mummification.

According to archaeologists, the different types of coffins, the architecture of the tombs and the objects placed beside the dead may help trace changes in funerary practices between the Egyptian, Hellenistic and Roman periods. Excavations and the scientific documentation of the necropolis are ongoing.

Sources: arabnews.com, thenationalnews.com, aa.com.tr